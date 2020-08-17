Top Producers Fired From Ellen DeGeneres Show Amid Harassment Allegations
Three top producers for The Ellen DeGeneres Show have been ousted amid allegations of sexual harassment and an investigation by WarnerMedia into toxic workplace allegations, BuzzFeed News reports. Executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman, and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman are making their exits, and the show will now be led by executive producers Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, and Derek Westervelt. The show also announced other changes meant to improve the employee experience, including changes to reporting issues to human resources. The investigation and subsequent show changes come after a BuzzFeed report featuring one present and 10 former employees who said they experienced racism and intimidation while working for the show, and another BuzzFeed report on sexual harassment and misconduct allegations. Leman and Glavin have denied the allegations.