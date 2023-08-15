CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Three U.S. Military Branches Now Have No Senate-Confirmed Leader for the First Time

    AWOL

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) and dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) sail together in the Red Sea, in this photo taken on August 8, 2023.

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command via Reuters

    For the first time in history, three different branches of the U.S. military do not have a Senate-confirmed leader as Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) continues to block routine military appointments in a protest against Pentagon policies on abortion. On Monday, retiring Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday gave up his command, meaning that the Navy joins the Marine Corps and Army in having no confirmed leader. “This is unprecedented,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said at a relinquishment ceremony at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. “It is unnecessary. And it is unsafe.” Tuberville has blocked hundreds of military nominations from progressing over what he perceives as the government’s misuse of funds to cover travel costs for service members and their dependents seeking abortions.

    Read it at Reuters
    ,