CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Three Wimbledon Security Guards Arrested After Brawl Over Lengthy Breaks
BREAK POINT
Read it at The Guardian
The spectators at this year’s Wimbledon have been creating headlines with their bad behavior—now the security staff are getting in on the act, too. Three security guards at the All England Club were arrested Friday after allegedly getting into a fight in front of fans when one of the staff accused another of taking a three-hour-long break. Metropolitan Police officers broke up the brawl and took the men into custody. Witnesses to the bust-up said someone shouted: “Someone call security!” An unnamed insider at Knights Group Security, the contractor which provides Wimbledon’s security, called the incident “embarrassing,” The Guardian reports.