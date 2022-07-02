Three-Year-Old Toddler Falls to His Death From 29th Floor Harlem Balcony, Cops Say
TRAGIC
A three-year-old boy tragically fell to his death Saturday morning from a 29th-floor balcony in Harlem, landing on fifth-floor scaffolding, the NYPD said. Witnesses said his mother was screaming “My baby!” and was visibly distraught. Nidia Cordero, who lives on the 34th floor, told New York Post her family heard “a big fight” on the 29th-story balcony. After 10 minutes, they heard a “thump.” “When you look out the terrace you see the baby’s body,” Cordero said. “He was in his diapers and T-shirt.” Another witness said the child’s body was “flat” on the scaffolding. The child was taken to Harlem Hospital, cops said, where he was pronounced dead at 11:31 a.m Saturday. The building is a high-rise on Third Avenue between East 122nd and 123rd Streets. A department spokesperson told the Post the incident was likely an accident. Police haven’t released the identity of the boy and are still investigating.