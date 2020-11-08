CHEAT SHEET
Kamala Harris’ Grandfather’s Indian Village Erupts in Celebration
The tiny Indian village of Thulasendrapuram, where Kamala Harris’ grandfather is from, erupted in celebration Sunday morning, shooting off fireworks and offering prayers over the Biden-Harris victory, the Associated Press reports. Groups swarmed into the streets of the village of just 350 people, some carrying signs that read, “Congratulations Kamala Harris. Pride of our village. Vanakkam America.” The state food minister then led about 100 people in a 20-minute prayer at the Dharma Sastha temple during which the idol of Hindu deity Ayyanar was washed with milk and laced with flowers.