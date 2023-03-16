Finally Cross Those Home Improvements Off Your To-Do List With This App
Helping Hand
From the cabinet door that’s been crooked for months to the pink toilet you’ve wanted to replace from the minute you moved in, there’s a never-ending to-do list in every home. It’s finally time to call in a pro who can handle all your home improvements. The Thumbtack app matches you with the right professional for tasks big or small. Thumbtack finds local pros to handle whatever project you’re looking to tackle, like mounting a TV to the wall, assembling gym equipment, or giving your home a deep cleaning.
Use Thumbtack’s search feature to find the right pro for your project or the Explore page to brainstorm improvement ideas. You can filter results by your project’s specific criteria so it’s handled by a pro with experience in similar work (and use the many reviews from verified past customers to instill confidence in your choice).
Thumbtack doesn’t stop once you find help – the app becomes your project manager with a to-do list that helps you track each improvement in progress.
Check out Thumbtack here and get started crossing things off your to-do list.
