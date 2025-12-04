A F-16C fighter jet belonging to the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds acrobatics team exploded into a massive fireball and crash-landed in California’s Death Valley during a training exercise. The plane was one of six belonging to the Thunderbirds squadron—the elite demonstration unit that performs stunt and aerobatic maneuvers at air shows across the country. The pilot ejected to safety moments before impact, as the doomed jet was engulfed in a massive ball of smoke and flames and hit the ground. Pilot training involves flying in high-speed climbs, rolls, and tight formations, and carries significant risk. The San Bernardino Fire Department was called in to assist with the crash, and said the pilot was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene. Six planes in total were involved in the training mission, with the other five returning safely to the nearby Nellis Air Force Base. The loss represents a multi-million-dollar blow to the military, as a new F-16 can cost between $30 million and $60 million. The 57th Wing Public Affairs Office has stated the crash is under investigation.

