If you care about style, you know that the tide is turning against fast fashion. There’s a growing awareness that cheaply made clothes and shoes aren’t just bad for the environment, but they’re also not a great investment. Inevitably, these clothes and accessories fall apart and need to be replaced after a season, which means they’re kind of a rip-off.

Thursday Boot Co. is the antidote to fast-fashion footwear. The direct-to-consumer footwear company has a simple selling point—they make finely crafted leather boots, dress shoes, and sneakers and sell them directly to shoppers without the nosebleed-inducing markup. The company’s footwear is handcrafted in small batches by artisans working in ethical tanneries and workshops. As a result, Thursday Boot Co. makes exquisitely crafted leather shoes at a fraction of the price of similar designer footwear.

Handcrafted leather shoes that cost under $200 and last for years might sound more like fantasy than fact. Well, here’s a fact: I’ve been wearing my Thursday Boot Co. Legend Matte Black Leather Chelsea Boots since 2020, and they’re still in heavy rotation today. I also have a pair of the company’s $129 Premier Low Top sneakers for men, and they’re the most comfortable leather sneakers I’ve ever worn.

Thursday Boot Co. Leather Sneakers Leather sneakers, in particular, have become the footwear of choice for young professionals. Even in formal settings where suits and ties are still the norm, men are trading in stuffy dress shoes for comfortable leather sneakers. From Silicon Valley boardrooms to the halls of Congress, look at guys’ feet and you’ll see what I mean. Women are also embracing leather sneakers, and virtually everyone needs a pair of white leather shoes in their wardrobe now. Buy At Thursday Boot Company $ 129 Free Shipping | Free Returns

I’ve tried on a lot of “comfortable” leather shoes in my years writing about men’s fashion, and I’ve found that you almost always have to sacrifice either style, comfort, or affordability. Thursday Boot Co.’s leather sneakers nail all three. Not only are my Thursday Boot Co. shoes just as stylish in 2023 as they were the day I first stepped into them, but they’ve suffered only minor wear-and-tear over the years. (Granted, I take good care of my shoes, but you do too, right? Because we hate fast fashion.)

When it comes to fit, the brand’s boots and sneakers fit true to size, and I haven’t needed to size up or down when ordering from them. They require the shortest breaking in period of any leather shoes I’ve worn to date, and I haven’t gotten any blisters while breaking them in. Based on my experience so far, I expect each of these shoes to last for years to come.

Thursday Boot Co. makes classic men’s and women’s dress shoes, leather sneakers, Chelsea boots, and lace-up boots. All of their designs are stylish without being showy, and you can choose from every shade and color of leather. So instead of spending $500 on a pair of Red Wings or Allen Edmonds, try a pair of Thursday Boot Co. shoes for half the price—you won’t be disapointed.

