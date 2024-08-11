T.I., Tiny Temporarily Off the Hook in Sexual Assault Case

A California judge threw away a lawsuit against T.I. and Tiny Harris which accused them of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel room in 2005.

U.S. District Court Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett dismissed the suit a month after the couples’ attorneys argued that the case lacked evidence and had passed the statute of limitations.

The original case, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Jan. 2, sues the couple for sexual assault, battery, sexual battery, negligence, and false imprisonment.

Doe accused the couple of giving her a spiked drink at a VIP section in a nightclub before bringing her back to their hotel room. Doe alleges she was forced to strip and then sexually assaulted.

T.I. and Tiny Harris, also known as Clifford Harris Jr. and Tameka Cottle-Harris, have denied the claims. A representative for the Hollywood socialites told AllHipHop the case was a money grab from someone who tried to extort them for $10 million last New Year’s Eve.

“The court agreed with Tip and Tameka that Jane Doe doesn’t appear to have any viable claims,” the representative said. “As Tip and Tameka stated three years ago, these allegations are some of the many false, salacious allegations thrown out into the media in a cheap attempt to extort money from them.”

The alleged victim, Jane Doe, will have the opportunity to amend her complaint and sue the couple again, as her attorneys requested last month.