New Accuser Sues T.I. and Tiny for Sexual Assault

Rapper T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris have been accused of sexual battery, assault, negligence, and false imprisonment in a new lawsuit from an anonymous Jane Doe.

In 2021, multiple women came forward to allege that T.I., Tiny, or a member of their inner circle had previously drugged, sexually assaulted, or kidnapped them sometime between 2005 and 2017. The couple’s attorney at the time, Steve Sadow, vehemently denied the allegations back then. Los Angeles police opened an investigation in May of 2021 but declined to pursue charges later that year.

In the new lawsuit, TMZ reports, Jane Doe alleges that the couple drugged her in or around 2o05 after she met them at a Los Angeles nightclub. Afterward, TMZ reports, she claims that the couple brought her to their hotel, where Tiny allegedly brought her into the bathroom and stripped them both naked before they got in the shower with T.I.

Later on, the anonymous accuser allegedly became dizzy and lightheaded, but she claims the activity did not stop there; according to TMZ, she accused Tiny of pinning her to the bed and grinding her naked body against her, and T.I. of penetrating her with his toe while she said “no.” She allegedly passed out that night after vomiting, TMZ reports, adding that when she awoke the next morning, her vagina was “in serious pain.”

An attorney for the couple denied the claims when contacted by TMZ, calling them “bogus.”

In a statement provided to The Daily Beast, the couple wrote, “On the heels of positivity, negativity always rears its ugly head. This plaintiff has been threatening to file this lawsuit for THREE years. For THREE years, we have emphatically and categorically denied these allegations. For THREE years we have maintained our innocence and refused to pay these extortionate demands for things we didn’t do. For THREE years, we’ve maintained the same position while the claims in this story have changed time and time again. Our position is clear... We are innocent of these fake claims, we will not be shaken down, and we look forward to our day in court.”