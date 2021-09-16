T.I. and Tiny Won’t Be Charged With Sexual Assault for Alleged L.A. Drugging and Rape

Read it at TMZ
Rapper T.I. and his wife Tiny will not be charged with sexual assault and rape for allegedly drugging and raping a woman in Los Angeles, TMZ reports. The statute of limitations on the alleged crime, 10 years, has expired, prosecutors reportedly said. The alleged victim filed a police report in California earlier this year claiming she met the couple in 2005 at a club, where they put something in her drink and then sexually assaulted her. Another woman filed a similar police report in Las Vegas, alleging the couple committed a similar crime in 2010, which also falls beyond the statute of limitations.