T.I. to Trump: How Dare You Use My Song Against Biden
Rapper T.I. plans to take legal action against Team Trump for using a souped-up version of his track “Whatever You Like” for a bizarre social-media video targeting Joe Biden. “It is sad, but expected, that this President would stoop so low to use his property without authority to manipulate the community,” a spokesman said in a statement to Complex. “T.I.’s legal team and media partners are already moving expeditiously to block this unauthorized use and set the record straight in no uncertain terms.” The video surfaced on Trump’s Snapchat story earlier this week, with the original lyric of “I want yo’ body, need yo’ body” distorted to say “I don’t want Joe Biden.”