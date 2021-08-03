T.I. Says He Was Arrested in Amsterdam for Biking Across the Street
‘ALL RIGHT, I GUESS’
T.I. said in a video Tuesday that he was arrested in Amsterdam for biking across the street without stopping and damaging a cop car with his bike. The rapper said he broke the mirror off the side of a police vehicle with his handlebars by accident, after which an officer stopped him, and he reportedly recorded the clip from the custody of Dutch police in Amsterdam. The rapper said, “He was in a white van. I ain’t know he was the police, you know what I’m saying? He pulled up, and I kept going, kept pushing, because I didn’t understand what he was saying. So he pulled up some more and said, ‘Stop!’ I understood that. Then I could see that it said ‘Police’ in a different language. He pushed up on my handlebars with his rearview mirror and knocked the rearview mirror off the police car and said, ‘Now you’re arrested.’ Like all right, I guess. He was adamant.”