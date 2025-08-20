I Tried the $3,000 Mattress Designed for a Truly Bespoke Night’s Rest

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

We all know the importance of a good mattress when it comes to quality sleep—arguably no one more than me. I slept on a budget twin-sized mattress until the age of 26 and never imagined I’d one day rest my head on a $3,000 luxury mattress, especially in my own home. But spoiler alert: an elevated mattress is 1000 percent worth the splurge. I’ve never slept better, and I have the Oura Ring data to prove it. The game-changer? Tiami’s Hybrid Mattress.

Tiami is a new luxury brand created by sleep industry veterans Jamie Diamonstein and David Wolfe, the former co-founders of Leesa Sleep. They aimed to engineer one mattress to address the most common sleep challenges, like back pain, partner disturbance, and conflicting firmness preferences. The result is a single, streamlined luxury mattress that’s technologically sophisticated, intentionally simple, and beautifully made—like, it’s so pretty that you won’t want to put your sheets on it.

Of course, simple doesn’t mean basic. “I believe in simple solutions to difficult design problems,” says Diamonstein, Tiami’s co-founder and Chief Product Officer, in a press release. “That’s why we didn’t over-engineer the Tiami mattress. We found the right combination of state-of-the-art components and fine-tuned them to work together seamlessly. It’s the most advanced mattress I’ve ever created and, in many ways, it’s the simplest. Because to me, simplicity is the very essence of luxury.”

I’ve been sleeping on the Tiami mattress for over a week now—and I can confidently say: mission accomplished.

Tiami Hybrid Mattress Down From $3000 The Tiami mattress is available exclusively on the brand’s website and DWR.com. See At Tiami $ 2396

The Design

The Tiami mattress features a multi-layered construction that adapts to your body weight, sleep position, and movements throughout the night. Every component is designed to offer a bespoke sleep experience.

99% Organic Cotton Surface : A soft, breathable top layer that helps regulate temperature while providing a plush, cloud-like feel.

: A soft, breathable top layer that helps regulate temperature while providing a plush, cloud-like feel. Energex Performance Layer : A proprietary open-cell material that dynamically adjusts to your movements while offering pushback and cooling.

: A proprietary open-cell material that dynamically adjusts to your movements while offering pushback and cooling. Memory Foam Comfort Layer : State-of-the-art memory foam that helps manage aches and pains while accelerating recovery.

: State-of-the-art memory foam that helps manage aches and pains while accelerating recovery. Double Pocketed Coil System : Prevents sagging and supports proper alignment, which reduces pain.

: Prevents sagging and supports proper alignment, which reduces pain. Next-Level Edge Support: Extends usable surface area and eliminates the dreaded roll-off feeling, which especially helpful if you share a bed with a starfish sleeper like I do.

Tiami.

My Experience

For context: I’m a hot, restless side sleeper with a partner who snores, sleeps warm, and struggles with chronic neck and back pain. Together, we’re basically a sleep nightmare—and Tiami met us where we are.

On night one, I noticed two major standouts aside from its sleek design: the mattress’s edge support and its motion isolation. I could lie on the very edge without ever feeling like I was going to slip off—a big deal in a bed-sharing scenario. The motion control is equally impressive. The Energex pods and memory foam work in harmony to absorb movement, so my tossing and turning didn’t wake my husband—and vice versa.

I also slept cooler than I have in years. The breathable surface and temperature-regulating layers made a noticeable difference, even during a summer heatwave in Los Angeles.

Most impressively, I just moved into a new place and had to sleep on this mattress on the floor while waiting for my bed frame to arrive for the first week. Despite the less-than-stellar setup, my Oura Ring delivered glowing sleep and readiness reports.

The Takeaway

Yes, Tiami’s Hybrid Mattress is definitely an investment, but if you’re someone who’s constantly battling sleep disruptions and has an eye for design (Architectural Digest just named the mattress its ‘Designer Pick of 2025,’), this gorgeous mattress is worth every penny. In fact, it’s the ultimate wellness upgrade I’ve made since splurging on my infrared sauna blanket. It takes the guesswork out of mattress shopping by delivering one thoughtfully designed, high-performance bed that checks all the boxes: comfort, support, breathability, and durability.

If you’re ready to stop waking up sore and sleep-deprived, Tiami is the luxury upgrade that genuinely delivers. The best part? The brand is offering a rare sale ahead of Labor Day, so you can save 20 percent off for a limited time.

MORE FROM SCOUTED: