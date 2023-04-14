Tibet Leader Blames China for Dalai Lama’s Creepy Tongue Sucking Viral Video
‘UNFAIRLY LABELED’
The head of Tibet’s government in exile claimed Thursday that the Dalai Lama had been treated unfairly over a clip of the spiritual leader asking a young boy to suck his tongue. The Dalai Lama’s office apologized for the incident after the unsettling video went viral. But Penpa Tsering, the leader of the exiled Central Tibetan Administration, told reporters that it was “very unfortunate” that the Nobel laureate’s actions had been interpreted in a “totally different way” than what was intended and that he had been “unfairly labeled.” “If you watch the whole video, then you will understand the grandfatherly affectionate demeanor of His Holiness,” Tsering said. He also questioned why the video “resurfaced” online over a month after it was filmed. “Everybody knows who benefits from the maligning, destruction of the reputation of His Holiness,” he added. “The Chinese government. We all know that.”