Ticket Mix-Up Leaves Wife on Doomed Ukraine Airlines Flight and Husband Inside Tehran Airport
A Canadian couple meant to board the doomed Ukraine International Airlines flight together on Tuesday was split up after a ticketing mix-up, leaving Mohsen Ahmadipour in the airport, while his wife Roja Azadian boarded the plane. The Ottawa Citizen reports Azadian and Ahmadipour were visiting their families in Iran, and planned to return to Ottawa. However, when they arrived at the airport Ahmadipour found out that his ticket was no longer valid when he went to check in, according to the Citizen. Kevin Manesh, a veterinarian and public relations director of the Iranian Arts and Cultural Society of Ottawa, told the Citizen that Ahmadipour waited at the airport while Azadian got aboard the Boeing 737, where he later learned of the crash from inside the terminal. “Right now, he is stuck in the airport. He couldn’t get on the plane. His wife could get on the plane, unfortunately,” Manesh said. “He was the lucky person who didn’t get on the plane.” Azadian, 43, was among the 63 Canadians who died when Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashed shortly after takeoff, killing everyone on board Tuesday.