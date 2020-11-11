Ticketmaster Plans to Check Vaccine Status of Concert-Goers
A NEW ERA
Ticketmaster has a plan to check the vaccine status of concert-goers, Billboard reports—once one is approved and distributed, that is. The plan would use cell phones to check vaccination status and to tell whether someone has tested negative for the novel coronavirus within a 72-hour window. The news followed an announcement from Pfizer this week that early results on a new COVID-19 vaccine indicated a 90 percent efficacy rate in their initial clinical trial. Ticketmaster’s plan would involve the use of the company’s digital ticket app, in addition to a third-party health information company like CLEAR Health Pass or IBM’s Digital Health Pass. The third component of the company’s plan would involve communication with testing and vaccine distribution providers such as Labcorp or the CVS Minute Clinic.