TIDAL’s HiFi Family Plan Lets You Share Great Music with All The People You Love
Boasting over 57 million songs, an artist-owners model, and unique fan-centric content, TIDAL is quickly differentiating itself from other music streaming services on the market. One of TIDAL’s more interesting offerings is their HiFi subscription. HiFi stands for High Fidelity: instead of relying on MP3 files, TIDAL HiFi relies on FLAC or Free Lossless Audio Codec. FLAC is a file format that ensures CD quality music.
For new users, TIDAL is offering their High Fidelity subscription for the whole family—whoever that may be. Pay just $5.99 for a three-month HiFi Family Plan subscription, with the option to add up to 6 accounts per plan (90% off). With TIDAL’s HiFi Family Plan you will also enjoy exclusive music, video, and artist content, access to live events and ticket giveaways, expertly curated playlists, and of course Master Quality Audio (MQA) on desktop and mobile. Great music is meant to be shared—so register for your TIDAL subscription now and get sharing.
