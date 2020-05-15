Everything You Need to Start Tie-Dying At Home, Because You Really Should
Even though I told myself I’d spend my free time reading and writing, things I felt like I couldn’t do much of before all of this *gestures around* started, I haven’t actually done much. The hour between when I get up from the couch at night and when I finally go to sleep is filled with Animal Crossing and Tik Tok. No, I don’t post anything on Tik Tok, I just scroll aimlessly through the feed, laughing and sometimes cringing at what the algorithm offers up to me. But one of the big trends that I find myself drawn to is tie-dying. People of all ages are gathering T-shirts, sweatshirts, sheets, and even shoes, dousing them in ink or bleach, wrapping a couple of rubber bands around them to create something unique
I know that I don’t need to tell you that tie-dying as a hobby isn’t new, but people are rediscovering it while they’re stuck indoors. They’re transforming their boring, plain lounge clothes into something that feels fun and bright, the antithesis to the feeling that has blanketed the entire country.
To get started with tie-dying, you really only need a handful of things. Start with a good T-shirt. You can either buy in bulk, like this pack of Hanes tees, or go for something you know you’re going to want to wear. I recommend these T-shirts from Richer Poorer. They come in a plethora of cuts and colors so you can experiment.
Hanes Men's 3-Pack Crew Neck T-Shirt
Women's Core Tee Pack
Next you need the dying potion. That involves either a tie-dying kit, which works best with plain, light colors like white or blue. If you have some black fabric you want to tie-dye, go for good ol’ bleach (which you probably have lying around now that we’re bleaching literally every surface in our houses). Twist your fabric, wrap it in a couple of rubber bands, and let it sit in the tub or on a table outside. Rinse it out after 24 hours, toss it in the wash (or hand wash it) and you, my friend, have tie-dyed something.
Tulip One-Step 5 Color Tie-Dye Kit Rainbow
Tulip One-Step 5 Color Tie-Dye Kit Ultimate
Pure Bright BLEACH3 Liquid Bleach
