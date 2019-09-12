CHEAT SHEET
Dutch YouTuber Arrested for Trespassing Near Area 51
Dutch YouTuber Ties Granzier and another young man were arrested on Tuesday for trespassing on Nevada National Security Site property, close to Area 51. The Nye County Sheriff's Office said it received a call about two foreign nationals on the Security Site property and found 20-year-old Granzier and 21-year-old Govert Charles Wilhelmus Jacob Sweep in a car about three miles into the site. Granzier and Sweep reportedly told police they could understand and read English, though they ignored the site’s “Do Not Enter” signs because they wanted to look at the facility. After Granzier told officials he was a YouTuber, police found cameras and a drone inside the car—along with footage taken from the site. The two were subsequently booked into the Nye County Detention Center.
Granzier has more than 730,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, and a video of him building a duct tape boat has more than 500,000 views. An event based on the spoof “Storm Area 51” Facebook event was set to happen on Sept. 20, before the creator pulled out.