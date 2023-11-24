CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Tiffany Haddish Arrested for Alleged DUI in Bevery Hills
'slumped over'
Read it at TMZ
After performing a stand-up routine on Thursday night, comedian Tiffany Haddish was spotted on Beverly Drive in Los Angeles “slumped over" at the wheel in the early Friday morning hours—and was later charged with a DUI by police. Video footage obtained by TMZ showed Haddish in handcuffs, being led away by two police officers after they received a 5:45 a.m. call on about a vehicle in the middle of the road. Last year, Haddish was charged with driving under the influence in Atlanta, which she later made light of: “Yes, I did get charged with a DUI, which stands for Dumb Unfortunate Incidents,” she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in April 2022.