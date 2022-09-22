Tiffany Haddish: ‘All My Gigs Are Gone’ After Child Sex Abuse Suit
‘I LOST EVERYTHING’
Although the child molestation allegations against her have finally gone away, Tiffany Haddish’s career is in tatters, according to the actor-comedian. Caught at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday by a TMZ photographer, Haddish was candid about the blow the now dismissed lawsuit dealt her. “Oh, I lost everything. All my gigs, gone,” she said. “Everything, gone. I don’t know, bro. I don’t have no job. I don’t have no job, bro.” Page Six reported that, according to publicly available data, Haddish appears to have no projects actively filming or in pre-production, nor does she have any upcoming comedy tour dates listed. The Jane Doe who accused Haddish, 42, and comedian Aries Spears of grooming her and her brother as children dismissed her complaint earlier this week, saying in a statement that only named Haddish that “we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us.”