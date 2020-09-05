Tiffany Haddish Tells Dr. Fauci: I Had Coronavirus

CHEAT SHEET
    Tiffany Haddish says she contracted the coronavirus earlier in the pandemic and spent quarantine learning how to the splits. The comic actress disclosed her positive test during a conversation with Dr. Anthony Fauci that was posted to her YouTube channel. Haddish said she was first tested when someone on a movie set got infected and the result was negative. She got tested a second time after having contact with someone else who was infected. “I’m not feeling any symptoms or anything, and it comes back like two days later, and they said I did have the coronavirus,” she said. After quarantining, she tested positive for antibodies—but there were antibodies the last time she was tested. “So I think I'm superhuman," she joked.

