Tiffany Haddish to Play Flo-Jo in Biopic
Tiffany Haddish says Florence Griffith Joyner was one of her heroes growing up—and now she is going to bring the late track superstar to life on the big screen. Variety reports that the comedian will produce a Flo-Jo biopic and star as the Olympic record-breaker. “My goal with this film is making sure that younger generations know my ‘she-ro’ Flo-Jo, the fastest woman in the world to this day, existed,” Haddish said in a statement. Joyner died of an epileptic seizure in 1998, a decade after she captivated the world at the 1988 Games.