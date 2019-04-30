Georgia Woman Sentenced to Death for Starving Her 10-Year-Old Stepdaughter

A Georgia woman convicted of starving her 10-year-old stepdaughter to death and burning her body was sentenced to death on Tuesday. Tiffany Moss, who represented herself in court, was sentenced by a Gwinnett County jury to death by lethal injection, one day after she was was found guilty on all eight counts against her for her repeated abuse of Emani Moss, who died in 2013. Prosecutors argued Moss, 36, and her her husband, Eman Moss, starved Emani to death before dousing her body with an accelerant and setting it on fire outside of their apartment building. Moss did not mount a defense at her four-day trial, and did not make an opening statement or closing argument. Her court-appointed standby lawyers asked the judge on Friday to let them step in on their clients’ behalf, but their request was denied. The lawyers also filed a motion requesting they be allowed to represent Moss during the sentencing phase of the trial, but that request was also denied.