Tiffany Trump Joins in ‘Blackout Tuesday’ Campaign
President Donald Trump’s daughter, Tiffany Trump, has joined in on the “Blackout Tuesday” social-media trend, sharing a blacked-out picture to her Instagram account late Tuesday morning. The blackout posts, which began as a hashtag #TheShowMustBePaused among members of the music industry, are intended to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and those attending the George Floyd protests. As part of the trend, users post a black box and commit to not posting for the remainder of the day.
Tiffany Trump’s post was captioned with a Hellen Keller quote, “Alone we can achieve so little; together we can achieve so much,” and included the hashtags #BlackoutTuesday and #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd. Several celebrities have taken part in the campaign, including Rihanna, Katy Perry, and Britney Spears. Black Lives Matter supporters have expressed concern with the campaign, as the black boxes filling feeds can prevent vital information about the Floyd protests from being seen.