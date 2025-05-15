Tiffany Trump Reveals President’s 11th Grandchild’s Arrival

President Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany Trump announced the birth of her new baby boy on Thursday, who happens to be Trump’s 11th grandchild.

Tiffany, 31, and her husband Michael Boulos, 27, welcomed Alexander Trump Boulos with a heartfelt social media post to Tiffany’s Instagram. The photo was a black and white pic of Tiffany holding her baby’s right foot in her left hand.

“Welcome to the world our sweet baby boy, Alexander Trump Boulos,” she posted to her 1.7 million Instagram followers. “We love you beyond words! Thank you for coming into our lives!”

Tiffany is the daughter of Trump and his former second Marla Maples, who he divorced in 1999. Of Trump’s three marriages, his romance with Maples was the shortest. The two said “I do” in 1993 after a made-for-headlines affair which ended his marriage to Ivana. They separated in 1997 but she is now very muc part of MAGA world.

Trump told his supporters in October that his daughter was pregnant in a speech praising Tiffany’s father-in-law Massad Boulos, a Lebanese businessman.

“He happens to be the father of Tiffany’s husband, Michael, who’s a very exceptional young guy,” Trump said at the Detroit Economic Club. “And she’s an exceptional young woman. And she’s going to have a baby. So that’s nice.”

President Donald Trump holds a baby during a campaign rally before his first term. David Hume Kennerly/David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images

Trump then made Boulos, who had been described as a “billionaire,” first an adviser on the Middle East to his presidential transition and then his senior adviser on Africa.

The closeness to his daughter’s father-in-law has, however, recently worn off—apparently prompted by the revelation that far from being a billionaire, Boulos was a small-time truck salesman for his father-in-law’s company in Nigeria.

Last month Politico revealed that his request for an Air Force plan to fly Africa on his first trip abroad as advisor had been turned down by Susie Wiles, Trump’s chief of staff, while West Wing sources expressed surprise that his business cards made him sound more senior than he was.

Trump now has five children and 11 grandchildren. Aside from newborn Alexander, the others are aged from 5 to 18.

Eldest son Donald Trump Jr. has five children from his first marriage to Vanessa Haydon: Kai, 18, Donald III, 16, Tristan, 13, Spencer, 12, and Chloe,11. Kai, the oldest of the bunch, has made headlines for her recent internet fame.

Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, 43, served as a senior adviser in Trump’s first term but hasn’t been seen much around the White House since he was re-elected. She and husband Jared Kushner have three kids: Arabella, 13, Joseph, 11, and Theodore, 9.

Trump’s other son, Eric Trump, is 41 and is married to Lara Trump, who stepped down as Republican National Committee co-chair in December.

Together, they share two children. Eric Jr., who goes by Luke, is 7. Carolina, the second-youngest of the grandkids, is 5.

Barron Trump, of course, is only 19. The New York University student has no serious partners yet, but the 6-foot-7 teen is treated like a MAGA prince on campus.