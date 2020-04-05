Tiger in Bronx Zoo Becomes First Animal in U.S. to Test Positive For COVID-19
A four-year-old female tiger named Nadia who lives in the Bronx Zoo became the first animal to test positive for the novel coronavirus in the United States after developing a “dry cough,” according to the Wildlife Conservation Society. USDA’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the tiger’s test results. Her sister Azul, and five other big cats in the New York City zoo—two Amur tigers, and three African lions—are also experiencing a dry cough but are all “expected to recover,” according to a WCS statement. “Though they have experienced some decrease in appetite, the cats at the Bronx Zoo are otherwise doing well under veterinary care and are bright, alert, and interactive with their keepers,” the statement reads. “It is not known how this disease will develop in big cats since different species can react differently to novel infections, but we will continue to monitor them closely and anticipate full recoveries.”