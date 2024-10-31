‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic Announces Prison Engagement: ‘So Amazing’

True crime doc star Joe Exotic, currently serving prison time in Florida for animal abuse and attempted murder for hire, is engaged to an “amazing” fellow inmate and they plan to wed before Christmas. The central figure of Netflix’s Tiger King, real name Joseph Allen Maldonado, confirmed his pending nuptials with Jorge Marquez, 33, in a prison phone call to Entertainment Weekly. “We filed our official papers for the marriage license from the prison yesterday, so we’re just waiting for an approval,” he told the magazine. “He has picked out December 12 as the date we’re hoping to get this approved by.” In a tweet earlier this week, Exotic, 61, said his new beau is “so amazing and is from Mexico” adding they are working at “getting him asylum or we be leaving America when we both get out.” He added , in a follow-up post seemingly predicting the result of next week’s presidential election, “now I got to Convince Trump to let me keep him in America.”

Meet Jorge Marquez he is 33. He is so amazing and is from Mexico.



Now, the quest of getting married in prison and getting him asylum or we be leaving America when we both get out.



Either way, I wish I would have met him long ago. pic.twitter.com/MYRVPcy97Y — Joe Exotic (@joe_exotic) October 29, 2024

