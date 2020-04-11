Rick Kirkham has seen a lot of assholes in his day—he spent years working alongside Bill O’Reilly at Inside Edition—but none of them came close to Joe Exotic.

“This was one of the most evil people I’ve met in my entire life,” Kirkham tells me. “He treated the animals terribly, he treated the people that he worked with terribly. I can’t imagine any more evil a person, and for people to actually find sympathy for him? That blows my mind.”

The 61-year-old ex-newsman is, of course, referring to Tiger King, the gonzo Netflix docuseries turned cultural phenomenon. It’s the No. 1 show on the streaming behemoth, attracting 34 million viewers in its first ten days; rapper Cardi B live-tweeted it; the Wu-Tang’s RZA thinks Carole did it; a horde of spin-offs are in the works, including a Kate McKinnon-starring TV series and rumored feature film; and President Trump is reportedly eyeing a possible pardon for Joe Exotic, thanks in no small part to the idiocy of his large adult son. Tiger King’s captured the attention of a nation at a time when, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, they needed a mindless diversion.