‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic’s Nemesis Carole Baskin Gets Control of His Former Zoo
Carole Baskin, who runs her own exotic-animal sanctuary, has been granted the zoo formerly controlled by Joseph “Joe Exotic” Maldonado-Passage, the “Tiger King” currently behind bars for plotting her murder. A judge determined that the G.W. Exotic Animal Memorial Park in Oklahoma was fraudulently transferred to Exotic’s mom, Shirley M. Schreibvogel, in an effort to hide from creditors, according to Courthouse News. Baskin, who runs Big Cat Rescue and fought for years to have Exotic’s zoo shut down, sued Schreibvogel in 2016. “Schreibvogel later admitted under oath that the zoo land was transferred to her by Joe Maldonado to remove it from the reach of creditors, including BCR, should BCR win its Florida lawsuit,” the complaint says. Jeff Lowe, who has recently controlled the zoo, now has 120 days to vacate the premises. Exotic was sentenced to 22 years in prison in January.