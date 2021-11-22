‘Tiger King’ Reptile Dealer Jeff Johnson Dies by Suicide
R.I.P.
Former reptile dealer and Tiger King cast member Jeff Johnson reportedly killed himself in September after a heated argument with his wife. The Oklahoma City Police Department said Johnson’s wife immediately called for help, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. According to police officials, Johnson’s wife said he didn’t suffer from mental illness, and did not have a history of suicide. Johnson made a brief appearance in the 2020 Netflix hit Tiger King, where he detailed the tumultuous relationship between Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin. Johnson and Exotic were reportedly friends in the past, but things turned sour once zookeeper Jeff Lowe entered the picture.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.