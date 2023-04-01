‘Tiger King’ Star Carole Baskin Closing Big Cat Sanctuary

CHEAT SHEET
Carole Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue, featured in the Neflix series Tiger King, is closing up shop. Her husband announced this week that the animals are being transferred to an Arkansas sanctuary that will expand with proceeds from the sale of the Baskins’ property in Florida. “We have always said that our goal was to ‘put ourselves out of business,’ meaning that there would be no big cats in need of rescue and no need for the sanctuary to exist,” her husband wrote on the rescue’s website. “Supporting our cats in larger enclosures at Turpentine Creek, at much lower cost per cat than we incur by continuing to operate Big Cat Rescue, will free up resources to let us do much more to save big cats in the wild.”