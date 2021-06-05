‘Tiger King’ Star Jeff Lowe and Wife Arrested for DUI
Hits Keep Coming
Tiger King star Jeff Lowe and his wife were arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, just weeks after authorities seized dozens of their big cats, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said Saturday. According to authorities, the star and wife Lauren sped out of an Oklahoma City parking lot early Saturday morning before suddenly stopping once they saw a police car nearby. After Lauren, who was driving, yelled out the window for help, she switched places with her husband, who then drove into another parking lot, police said. Later, as cops pursued the couple, Jeff Lowe allegedly changed lanes without signaling before eventually pulling over. An officer conducted a sobriety before arresting them both. The arrest, first reported by TMZ, comes two weeks after wildlife authorities accused the couple of violating the Endangered Species Act at their Tiger King Park.