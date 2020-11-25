Reps for Joe Exotic Dropped $10K at Trump’s Hotel in Hopes of Getting a Pardon: NYT

CHEAT SHEET
During his last weeks in office, President Trump has seen a surge in lobbying efforts by hopeful pardon recipients, from high-profile former White House staffers to Joe Exotic, star of Netflix’s Tiger King, according to The New York Times. Exotic is serving a 22-year sentence in a Texas federal prison for attempting to hire a hitman to kill his enemy Carole Baskin. In order to get the president’s attention, Exotic’s team reportedly spent $10,000 at the Trump International Hotel in Washington. Other attempts from his reps included appearances on Fox News, bizarre video appeals, and even a handwritten letter, begging Trump to “be my hero please.”