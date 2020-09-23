Tiger King’s Carole Baskin Sued by Ex-Husband’s Daughters, Former Assistant
NOT SO COOL CAT
Tiger King’s Carole Baskin is facing a defamation lawsuit brought by her ex-assistant and her ex-husband’s daughters, according to the Associated Press. The complaint alleges that Baskin defamed former assistant Anne McQueen in a video diary that she uploaded to YouTube and her website earlier this month. In the video, Baskin claimed that McQueen had a part in the mysterious disappearance of her husband, Don Lewis, more than 20 years ago. “Despite contentions to the contrary, the truth has never been explored in any court and there is a good faith basis to believe the truth will open up many viable remedies,” the lawsuit says. In the Tiger King documentary, Joe Exotic claimed the now Dancing With the Stars contestant killed her ex-husband, alleging she might’ve fed him to tigers at her tiger rescue sanctuary. Lewis’ case remains open.