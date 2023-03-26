CHEAT SHEET
Tiger Missing After Tornado Hits Georgia Safari Park
A tiger has gone missing from a Georgia safari park after a tornado early Sunday morning, according to officials. Pine Mountain Animal Safari said on Facebook that the park will be closed Sunday. The Troup County Sheriff’s Office said that the tiger is believed to be within the park. The tornado ripped through western Georgia on Sunday, knocking down trees and damaging buildings, although the total number of injuries is unclear. It followed a devastating tornado that hit Mississippi on Friday night, killing at least 26 people.