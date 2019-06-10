‘Tiger Mom’ Amy Chua’s Daughter Lands Kavanaugh Clerkship After Favorable Op-Ed

The daughter of Yale law professor Amy Chua has landed a clerkship in Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s office. Last year, Chua—who became known as “Tiger Mom” after the release of her controversial book Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother, on her tough parenting style—wrote an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal after Kavanaugh’s nomination praising the judge and calling him a “mentor to women.” The op-ed was published before Christine Blasey Ford came forward with allegations that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her decades prior when they were both in high school. He has vehemently denied the allegations. Chua immediately faced criticism that her op-ed was intended to guarantee her daughter a Supreme Court clerkship. Sophia Chua-Rubenfeld responded to the criticism of her mother on Twitter, saying she wouldn’t be applying for a Supreme Court clerkship “anytime soon” because she had to finish her ROTC obligation after graduating from Yale Law School. The court confirmed that Chua-Rubenfeld will serve as a law clerk to Kavanaugh for a year, beginning this summer.