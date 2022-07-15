Tiger Woods Breaks Down on Final Hole at the British Open
TEARFUL TIGER
Tiger Woods broke down Friday morning while playing the 18th hole of what may be his last British Open at St. Andrews, TMZ reports. The 46-year-old pro golfer was filmed wiping away tears as he received a standing ovation from onlookers before he played his final hole at the famed golf course. Woods, who was seriously injured in a 2021 car crash, said this may be his last British Open, and the applause made him emotional. “I don’t know if I’ll be physically able to play another British Open here at St. Andrews. I certainly feel like I’ll be able to play more British Opens. But, I don’t know if I’ll be around when it comes back around here. So, the warmth and the ovation at 18, it got to me,” he said. Although he didn’t qualify for weekend play, Woods finished the tournament with a score of +9.