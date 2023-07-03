Tiger Woods Denies Delivering Scripted Anti-LIV Golf Speech

Tiger Woods has commented publicly for the first time on the complex ongoing merger process between PGA Golf and the Saudi-funded organization LIV Golf that has incensed many in the golf world.

Over the weekend, documents included in a Florida lawsuit were made public which, according to Sports Illustrated, reveal that prior to agreeing to merge with LIV, PGA Golf sought to challenge the organization’s rising prominence in the sport.

One document from the lawsuit dated in June of 2022, originally tweeted by @desertdufferLLG, alleges that Woods was enlisted by PGA to give a scripted speech decrying the “threat” of LIV Golf and rallying PGA Tour golfers to support PGA commissioner Jay Monahan.

“If this is an arms’ race—and the weapons here are dollar bills—the PGA Tour can’t compete,” Woods’ alleged script continues. “Nothing—no legal maneuvering or Strategic Alliances or higher purses—can match the Saudis’ endless buckets of money. But if we refuse to go anywhere, no matter how much dirty money they throw our way... that’s our silver bullet.”

“In response to the talking points memo released this weekend, I have never seen this document until today, and I did not attend the players meeting for which it was prepared at the 2022 Travelers,” Woods tweeted Sunday.