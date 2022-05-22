Tiger Woods Drops Out of PGA Championship After Abysmal Round

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CNN
Tiger Woods withdrew from the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday after a terrible third round in which, he conceded, he “didn’t do anything right.” It was the 46-year-old's second major event since the car crash that left him with severe leg injuries and sidelined him for more than a year. “I just didn't play well. I didn’t hit the ball very well, and got off to not the start I needed to get off to,” he said. “I thought I hit a good tee shot down two and ended up in the water, and just never really got any kind of momentum on my side.” PGA of America said in a statement that it admired Woods’ “valiant effort” and wishes him the best “as he continues to recover from his injuries.”