Tiger Woods ‘Disappointed’ After Influenza Causes Genesis Exit
HOLED IN ONE
Tiger Woods ended his 2024 PGA return after developing flu symptoms on the Genesis Invitational course, the 48-year-old pro golfer confirmed on Saturday. “I had to withdraw from @thegenesisinv due to illness, which we now know is influenza,” he wrote on X. On Friday, he was carted off the course and escorted to a clubhouse at the Genesis Invitational in L.A. for undisclosed reasons, leaving fans to speculate over his condition. The PGA tour later said that Woods “received treatment during his time in the clubhouse, including an IV bag, for potential dehydration and dizziness related to his illness,” before leaving the course in a car. Woods wished the other competitors well and expressed his thanks to the tour and his fans. “I’m disappointed to not be there and want to thank @GenesisUSA and all the fans for the support,” he said. His Genesis appearance was his first with the PGA Tour since withdrawing from the Masters last year over severe pain, which was followed by ankle surgery in April.