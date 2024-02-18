CHEAT SHEET
    1

    Tiger Woods ‘Disappointed’ After Influenza Causes Genesis Exit

    HOLED IN ONE

    Amanda Yen

    Breaking News Intern

    Tiger Woods at the The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on February 16, 2024 in Pacific Palisades, California.

    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    Tiger Woods ended his 2024 PGA return after developing flu symptoms on the Genesis Invitational course, the 48-year-old pro golfer confirmed on Saturday. “I had to withdraw from @thegenesisinv due to illness, which we now know is influenza,” he wrote on X. On Friday, he was carted off the course and escorted to a clubhouse at the Genesis Invitational in L.A. for undisclosed reasons, leaving fans to speculate over his condition. The PGA tour later said that Woods “received treatment during his time in the clubhouse, including an IV bag, for potential dehydration and dizziness related to his illness,” before leaving the course in a car. Woods wished the other competitors well and expressed his thanks to the tour and his fans. “I’m disappointed to not be there and want to thank @GenesisUSA and all the fans for the support,” he said. His Genesis appearance was his first with the PGA Tour since withdrawing from the Masters last year over severe pain, which was followed by ankle surgery in April.

