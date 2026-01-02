Tiger Woods’ Former Mistress Ties the Knot Hours After Golf Legend Turned 50

A former tabloid fixture tied the knot in a low-key ceremony, marking a new chapter years after her name became synonymous with one of sport’s most notorious scandals. Rachel Uchitel, 50, the podcast host behind Miss Understood with Rachel Uchitel, married businessman Dan Donovan in a backyard ceremony at their Palm Beach home, attendees told TMZ. The wedding took place on New Year’s Eve, one day after Tiger Woods turned 50, and near where Woods lives with his partner, Vanessa Trump, according to reports. People reported that guests included Real Housewives alums Jill Zarin and Kelly Dodd, Bam Margera, and Heather McDonald. Uchitel and Donovan matched on the dating app Bumble years ago but did not meet in person until 2024. Eight months after their first face-to-face date, they became engaged. Uchitel became widely known in 2009 after her affair with Woods while he was married to Elin Nordegren. Woods and Nordegren divorced the following year. Earlier this week, a source told the Daily Mail that Woods informed Nordegren of his relationship with Trump in advance. “Tiger knew it was going to get out eventually, so he had to make the phone call to Elin,” they said. Uchitel first made the news when she was pictured searching on Sept. 11, 2001, searching for her fiancé James O’Grady, who died in the collapse of the World Trade Center.