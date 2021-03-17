Tiger Woods Heads Home Three Weeks After Horrific SUV Crash
‘SO GRATEFUL’
Tiger Woods has returned home to continue his recovery three weeks after the car crash that nearly cost him his life. The best golfer of all time suffered injuries to both legs in a major car crash in California last month and underwent surgeries that inserted a rod into his tibia and screws and pins in his foot and ankle. In a statement posted to his social pages, Woods said: “Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery. I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.” The golfer then singled out the medical staff who have looked after him since the crash, writing: “You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough.” After the crash, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Woods only survived “what would otherwise have been a fatal crash” because the interior of his vehicle had remained largely intact.