Tiger Woods Involved in Rollover Car Crash

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover crash in Florida on Friday.

According to police, it happened on Jupiter Island, Florida, north of Palm Beach, just after 2 p.m.

A source in law enforcement told local news station CBS News 12 that the crash involved two cars, with one rolling over. The source said one person was stable while another refused to go to the hospital.

Tiger Woods of Jupiter Links Golf Club warms up before the TGL finals this week. Photo by Adam Glanzman/TGL/TGL Golf via Getty Images. Adam Glanzman/TGL/TGL Golf via Getty Images

News crews at the scene captured footage of the rolled-over vehicle on the left side of the road.

This is not the first time Woods has been involved in a crash. In 2021, he was injured in another rollover in California.

Tiger Woods' 2021 crash. Mark J. Terrill for For The Times. Los Angeles Times/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

He underwent surgery for fractures in his legs and was hospitalized for several weeks. He was also involved in a crash in 2009 in Florida and was arrested for driving under the influence in 2017.

Representatives for Woods and local authorities did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Woods is seen in a police booking photo after his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence. Handout/Getty Images

Woods, who has won fifteen golf majors, competed for the first time in more than a year this week, after taking several months away from the sport to heal a ruptured Achilles tendon, according to ESPN.

He hasn’t participated in a PGA tour event since 2024, fueling speculation that he would make a return at the Masters tournament in Georgia next week.

Tiger Woods of Jupiter Links Golf Club warms up before the TGL finals this week. Photo by Adam Glanzman/TGL/TGL Golf via Getty Images. Adam Glanzman/TGL/TGL Golf via Getty Images

President Donald Trump, 79, squashed that hope when he said on Fox News on Thursday that Woods would not play in the tournament.

“I love Tiger, but he won’t be there. Well, he’ll be there, but he won’t be playing in it,” Trump said.

The president and the 50-year-old gold legend have a long documented relationship.

Woods announced in 2025 that he was dating Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 03: Vanessa Trump, girlfriend of Tiger Woods of Jupiter Links GC and her daughter Kai Trump talk with Woods before a match against The Bay Golf Club at SoFi Center on March 03, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/TGL/TGL Golf via Getty Images) Cliff Hawkins/TGL/TGL Golf via Getty Images