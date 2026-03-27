Tiger Woods Involved in Rollover Car Crash

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover crash in Florida on Friday.
According to police, it happened on Jupiter Island, Florida, north of Palm Beach, just after 2 p.m.
A source in law enforcement told local news station CBS News 12 that the crash involved two cars, with one rolling over. The source said one person was stable while another refused to go to the hospital.
News crews at the scene captured footage of the rolled-over vehicle on the left side of the road.
This is not the first time Woods has been involved in a crash. In 2021, he was injured in another rollover in California.
He underwent surgery for fractures in his legs and was hospitalized for several weeks. He was also involved in a crash in 2009 in Florida and was arrested for driving under the influence in 2017.
Representatives for Woods and local authorities did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment.
Woods, who has won fifteen golf majors, competed for the first time in more than a year this week, after taking several months away from the sport to heal a ruptured Achilles tendon, according to ESPN.
He hasn’t participated in a PGA tour event since 2024, fueling speculation that he would make a return at the Masters tournament in Georgia next week.
President Donald Trump, 79, squashed that hope when he said on Fox News on Thursday that Woods would not play in the tournament.
“I love Tiger, but he won’t be there. Well, he’ll be there, but he won’t be playing in it,” Trump said.
The president and the 50-year-old gold legend have a long documented relationship.
Woods announced in 2025 that he was dating Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr.
Vanessa and her daughter, social media influencer Kai Trump, were seen watching Woods play at The Golf League Finals on Tuesday.