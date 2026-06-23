Tiger Woods Makes First Public Appearance Since DUI Arrest
Tiger Woods has returned to the public eye after retreating from the media following his DUI arrest in March. The legendary golfer appeared at a news conference in Cromwell, Connecticut, on Tuesday, set to announce major changes to the PGA Tour’s competitive structure. Woods read from a prepared statement to introduce the Tour’s CEO, Brian Rolapp, before listening to the rest of the event on the sidelines. Woods, who served as chairman of the Future Competition Committee, played a major role in shaping the changes revealed at the TPC River Highlands event. “It’s great to see him back. Tiger’s been involved throughout the process,” Rolapp remarked. The athlete attended this event amid his rehab stay in Switzerland. The 50-year-old fiance of Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-wife Vanessa announced he would step away from golf in April “to seek treatment” after being arrested on charges of driving under the influence when his Land Rover rolled over in late March near his home in Florida. Although no one was injured in the incident, authorities reported that Woods appeared lethargic, had bloodshot, glassy eyes, and was in possession of opioid painkillers. He entered a not guilty plea to the misdemeanor charges.