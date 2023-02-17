Tiger Woods Raises Eyebrows After Handing Fellow Golfer a Tampon
GROW UP
It's not every day that you see two men passing a tampon in the middle of an international golf tournament. In a bizarre prank that some are calling sexist, Tiger Woods handed his competitor, Justin Thomas, a wrapped Tampax after outdriving him at the ninth hole of the Genesis International on Thursday. Woods, who is tied for most PGA tour wins, received backlash on social media for the incident, with lawyer Ann Olivarius tweeting, “See, it’s funny because feminine hygiene products are INHERENTLY emasculating.” “If tiger spent three months a year bleeding and coping with period pain, they’d make a whole-ass documentary about how champions overcome insurmountable obstacles,” said Alex McDaniel, managing editor of USA Today’s sports site “For the Win.” Others on Twitter dismissed the criticism, calling the incident “banter” and “guys being dudes,” as the two golfers walked off laughing and hugging after finishing the ninth hole. Excel Sports Management, the company representing both Woods and Thomas, has not commented.