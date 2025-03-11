Cheat Sheet
1
Eagles Invited to White House After Clash With Trump in 2018
PARTY ON
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.11.25 4:59PM EDT 
Trump
Stephen Lew/Stephen Lew/ USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

The Eagles are finally heading to the White House. The Philadelphia football team will visit President Donald Trump on April 28 to celebrate their Super Bowl win. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday that the Eagles “enthusiastically accepted” the party invite and will be showing up en masse to celebrate. The visit comes despite Trump previously disinviting the team after their Super Bowl win in 2018 after players said they’d boycott the visit. Trump had demanded that the Eagles stand during the national anthem at games after several players kneeled, raised their fists, or walked off in Eagles Return to Super Bowl racial inequality. The team’s owner Jeffrey Lurie also reportedly criticized Trump’s orders and his “disastrous presidency” in private. The snubbed Trump announced a patriotic party in lieu of the original ceremony, adding that they would “proudly be playing the National Anthem.” Trump rooted for the Kansas City Chiefs during the Feb. 9 Super Bowl and showed up for the game. The Eagles beat the team 40-22.

Read it at The Hill

2

Tiger Woods Rushed Into Surgery After Devastating Injury

OUT INDEFINITELY
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 03.11.25 4:48PM EDT 
Feb 16, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Tiger Woods walks next to the putting green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Torrey Pines. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
Feb 16, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Tiger Woods walks next to the putting green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Torrey Pines. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Fifteen-time major champion Tiger Woods, 49, is expected to be out of competition indefinitely after undergoing surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon. “As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured,” Woods announced in a statement Tuesday. He said he underwent a minimally-invasive surgery for Achilles tendon repair at the Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida. His doctor, Charlton Stucken, said “the surgery went smoothly, and we expect a full recovery.” Woods said he was back home in Jupiter, Florida and plans to focus on his recovery and rehab. There was no timeline given for his return. The golf icon has not competed in an official tournament since last year’s British Open, where he missed the cut. He underwent a back surgery last September and returned two months later for an exhibition PNC Championship match with his son Charlie.

Read it at Sports Illustrated

3
Girls Scouts Sued Over Alleged ‘Heavy Metals’ in Cookies
TOUGH COOKIE
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 03.11.25 4:03PM EDT 
Girl Scouts sell cookies as a winter storm moves in on February 8, 2013 in New York City.
John Moore/Getty Images

A proposed class action lawsuit was filed against the Girl Scouts on Monday night in a federal court in New York by consumers who allege that “heavy metals” and pesticides are present in their popular cookies. The suit, which also lists the nonprofit’s licensed cookie producers ABC Bakers and Ferrero USA’s Little Brownie Bakers, cites a 2024 study that tested samples of 25 cookies from three states and found them to contain at least four of five heavy metals: aluminum, arsenic, cadmium, lead and mercury. The study also claimed that some samples contained glyphosate, a herbicide. “While the entire sales practice system for Girl Scout Cookies is built on a foundation of ethics and teaching young girls sustainable business practices, defendants failed to uphold this standard themselves,” the lawsuit said. The Girl Scouts previously addressed the study in a February blog post where they clarified that heavy metals can occur naturally in soil. They added that glyphosate is “widely used” in agriculture in accordance with EPA standards and is “found nearly everywhere in the food chain.” “The health and safety of Girl Scouts and cookie customers is our top priority,” the post continued. “Rest assured: Girl Scout Cookies are safe to consume.”

Read it at The New York Post

4
Fired Starbucks Manager: LGBTQ+ Co-Workers Harassed Me for Being Straight
NO ALLIES HERE
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.11.25 2:00PM EDT 
Published 03.11.25 1:40PM EDT 
A customer sits in a Starbucks coffee shop in New York
A customer sits in a Starbucks coffee shop in New York Keith Bedford/Reuters

A fired Starbucks manager is suing the company and claiming he faced discrimination and harassment for being a straight man. Christopher Thevanesan insists he was a “model employee” but faced a “hostile work environment” because he is heterosexual and “gender-typical.” The ex-manager did not reveal the exact details for why he was fired in 2022, but claims his supervisors were hiding “the real reason for doing so.” Now, he’s going after both Starbucks and his LGBTQ+ former coworkers at the Rochester, New York location in a lawsuit that says he sustained “physical, emotional, economic, and psychological damages.” Thevanesan’s attorney added that his heterosexuality was “weaponized” against him. Starbucks did not immediately respond to request for comment. Thevanesan’s case comes only weeks after Missouri Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s parallel lawsuit claiming Starbucks has “systemic racial, sexual, and sexual orientation discrimination” because of its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies. It also echos the recent case of Marlean Ames, who claims she didn’t get a promotion at the Ohio Department of Youth Services because her organization chose a less qualified lesbian candidate. Ames is white, straight, and cisgender. Her case was reopened by the U.S. Supreme Court and a victory could allow more straight employees to allege discrimination.

Read it at Them

5
Scarlett Johansson: ‘I Felt Insane’ During Colin Jost’s ‘SNL’ Joke About Me
‘SO INTENSE’
Matt Wilstein 

Senior Editor

Published 03.11.25 11:58AM EDT 

Scarlett Johansson has shared her unfiltered thoughts about the extremely “vulgar” joke her husband, Colin Jost, made at her expense during the regular “joke swap” feature on Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” with co-anchor Michael Che. “I just can’t believe that they went there. I was like—it was so gross. It was really gross. And, like, old-school gross,” Johansson told InStyle as part of a new profile pegged to her role in the upcoming Jurassic World: Rebirth. The actor revealed that she had been warned Che had written a “vagina joke” for Jost to read about her live on-air, but when she realized it involved a Costco roast beef sandwich, she thought, “No, Michael!” What made the whole thing “so intense” was that she was backstage at Studio 8H watching the bit live with lights and a camera in her face to capture her reaction. “They were waiting for me to react. I felt insane. I was like, I think I’m going to faint,” she recalled, adding that she and Jost laughed about the whole thing when they finally got in bed at 4 a.m.: “I was like, ‘My nerves are shot.’ And Colin said, ‘Me too.’”

Read it at InStyle

6
James Cameron’s Wife ‘Cried For Hours’ After Seeing New ‘Avatar’ Flick
THE WAY OF WATERWORKS
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 03.11.25 1:05PM EDT 
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 12: James Cameron speaks onstage at the handprints and footprints ceremony honoring "Avatar: The Way Of Water" filmmakers James Cameron and Jon Landau at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on January 12, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for 20th Century St

Avatar director James Cameron’s wife “cried for four hours” after seeing the latest instalment of the movie franchise. Avatar: Fire and Ash wont be out until December, but a “selected few,” including the director’s wife Suzy Amis Cameron, have been granted private screenings. “The feedback has been [that] it’s definitely the most emotional and maybe the best of the three so far,” he said. And his wife would probably agree, if her reported reaction is anything to go by. “She bawled for four hours,” he told Empire. “She kept trying to get her s*** back together so she could tell me specific reactions, and then she’d just tear up and start crying again. Finally, I’m like, ‘Honey, I’ve got to go to bed. Sorry, we’ll talk about it some other time.’” The new production marks the first time the franchise has released a film since 2022, when The Way of Water hit the screens.

Read it at Empire

7
X-Rated Video Mistakenly Played at Ex-Colombian President’s Trial
STRIPPED...OF LIBERTY
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 03.11.25 12:58PM EDT 
Former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe
Former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe speaks to the press after attending his first criminal trial hearing, pleading not guilty to procedural fraud and witness bribery charges, in Bogota, Colombia February 10, 2025. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita REUTERS

An AI-enhanced video of a scantily clad woman stripping as well as a bizarre clip of a short man dancing with a bottle of liquor were accidentally played during Colombian ex-president Alvaro Uribe‘s historic bribery trial. Prosecutor Marlene Orjuela instigated the embarrassing double blunder as she tried to pull up audio files on her laptop of conversations between two lawyers also implicated in the ongoing trial. The faux pas was caught on a livestream of the trial. Uribe, who is charged with bribery, witness tampering and procedural fraud, looked unimpressed as the whole court—including the judge—burst into laughter. “Your Honor, my apologies. We didn’t foresee that this would happen,” Orjuela said, chuckling after showing the short man dancing merrily. “My apologies, Your Honor, but, well… it’s just that…” she mumbled as the trial turned farcical after the second clip, that appeared to be from a porn site, played. It showed an AI-doctored female in a swimsuit dancing and revealing her buttocks and vagina. Uribe, who denies all charges, likely did not find the slip-up humorous as he faces 12 years in jail. The 72-year-old was president of Colombia between 2002 and 2010.

Read it at New York Post

8
‘Asia’s Trump’ Arrested Over His Brutal War on Drugs
NO IMMUNITY, MR. PRESIDENT
The Daily Beast
Published 03.11.25 1:57PM EDT 
Former President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested on Tuesday morning.
Lisa Marie David/Reuters

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested Tuesday on an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant accusing him of “crimes against humanity” for a brutal anti-drug campaign in which thousands were killed. Duterte, 79, was taken into custody at Manila airport on his return from a trip to Hong Kong, CNN reported. He questioned the legality of the ICC warrant, saying in a video posted by his daughter: “What is the law and what is the crime that I committed?” Known as “Asia’s Trump” for his bombastic style, Duterte earned global notoriety for a drug crackdown in which at least 6,000 people were killed, and perhaps many more. A statement from Interpol’s Manila office said it received the ICC’s arrest warrant on Tuesday morning. While Duterte has denied extrajudicial killings while in office from 2016 to 2022, he admitted ordering police to shoot resisting suspects. Human Rights Watch’s Bryony Lau called his detention “a critical step for accountability.” Despite Duterte withdrawing the Philippines from the ICC, the court maintains jurisdiction over crimes committed during the membership period. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.‘s administration indicated its willingness to cooperate with the ICC. Duterte’s former spokesperson labeled the arrest “unlawful detention.”

The Beast used specially trained AI to summarize the original source material cited in this article. It was selected, edited, and fact-checked by Daily Beast staff in compliance with our Code of Ethics.

Read it at CNN

9
Texas Bill to Require Ten Commandments Be Displayed in Classrooms
THE BIBLE SAYS ...
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.11.25 1:02PM EDT 
PEEBLES , OH - NOVEMBER 20: A student makes his way past a marker depicting the Ten Commandments is shown outside of Peebles High School November 20,2002 in Peebles, Ohio. A federal Appeals Court has ordered the school to remove the marker.
PEEBLES , OH - NOVEMBER 20: A student makes his way past a marker depicting the Ten Commandments is shown outside of Peebles High School November 20,2002 in Peebles, Ohio. A federal Appeals Court has ordered the school to remove the marker. Mike Simons/Getty Images

The Texas Senate intends to pass legislation that will require the displaying of the Ten Commandments in public school classrooms, the Dallas Morning News reported. Senate Bill 10 (SB 10) would require elementary and secondary schools to display the Ten Commandments on 16-inch by 20-inch posters that are legible from any corner of the classroom. All 20 of the state’s Republican senators signed on to the proposal, which would allow schools to use district funds to buy copies or accept donations of displays that depict the Ten Commandments. According to Sen. Phil King, SB 10’s goal is to provide “moral clarity” to students and promote the nation’s “heritage.” “Louisiana has already passed legislation requiring the display of Ten Commandments in public schools, and at least 14 other states have introduced similar legislation,” King said at a committee hearing on the bill. “It is time for Texas to pass SB 10 to bring back the historical tradition of recognizing our national heritage.” Ultimately, King said he believes the bill could compel the U.S. Supreme Court to issue a wider ruling on the issue.

Read it at The Dallas Morning News

10
Surfer on Dream Vacation Fatally Mauled by Shark
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
The Daily Beast
Updated 03.11.25 12:57PM EDT 
Published 03.11.25 12:54PM EDT 
File Photo from Manly Beach, Australia
David Gray/Reuters

A dream vacation ended in tragedy for an Australian surfer mauled to death by a shark in Western Australia. Steven Payne, a 37-year-old from Melbourne, was four or five weeks into a six-month vacation with his partner and their dog when he went surfing at the remote Wharton Beach, about an hour from Esperance. The fatal attack occurred on Monday, but authorities have yet to recover Payne’s remains, The Guardian reported. A witness captured drone footage of a shark swimming away from a cloud of blood near the beach and a surfboard with bite marks was found. “Our search is a recovery, not a rescue,” Senior Sgt. Christopher Taylor told reporters. Payne’s family is grappling with the loss, and the Esperance community is also in mourning. “The whole community of Esperance feels the pain,” Taylor said, noting that the area, some 500 miles south of Perth, has now experienced four shark-related fatalities since 2017.

The Beast used specially trained AI to summarize the original source material cited in this article. It was selected, edited, and fact-checked by Daily Beast staff in compliance with our Code of Ethics.

Read it at The Guardian

