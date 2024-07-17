Tiger Woods Says He ‘Didn’t Sleep at All’ After Trump Shooting
SLEEPLESS IN SCOTLAND
Golf star and longtime Donald Trump bromancer Tiger Woods says he didn’t sleep a wink on his flight to Scotland on Saturday after the former president was targeted in an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Woods is currently in the U.K. to compete in the British Open, which starts Thursday, and told the BBC he has found it difficult to keep his eye on the ball. “It was a long night and that’s all we watched the entire time on the way over here,” he said. “I didn’t sleep at all on the flight, and then we just got on the golf course.” Bonded by a love of the game, Trump and Woods have a relationship going back to before Trump won the presidency in 2016, and after Woods’ last major victory at the 2019 Masters tournament, Trump even awarded the pro golfer the Presidential Medal of Freedom.