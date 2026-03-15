Tiger Woods’ Son Finishes Golf Tournament Dead Last
APPLE FALLS FAR
Tiger Woods’ son, Charlie Woods, didn’t tee up a winning performance on Sunday. The 17-year-old was in last place out of 36 golfers at the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley in Graniteville, South Carolina. He scored 10 strokes behind the 35th-place contestant, carding an 8-over 80 during the final round of the tournament. It wasn’t the best performance for the previous winner of two Florida state Championships. He won while attending the Benjamin School in Palm Beach, where he’s currently a high school junior. Charlie is ranked No. 20 in the American Junior Golf Association. He was bested on Sunday by No. 1 in the rankings, Miles Russell of Jacksonville Beach, Florida. They are both set to attend Florida State University to compete for the Seminoles. “Excited to announce my commitment to play golf at Florida State University — go Noles!” Woods said on Instagram in February. Charlie’s father, Tiger Woods, is one of the most decorated golfers of all time, with 82 PGA Tour titles.